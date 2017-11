Madison Jones of Morgan City placed third in the Next Level Trick or Treat 2017 Meet in Harahan recently. After a tough start on the beam, she responded with a first-place finish on the vault with a score of 9.2, a second-place finish on the bars with a score of 9.15 and a third-place finish on the floor exercise with a score of 9.15. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Jovian Jones)