Jamboree is Thurs-Fri at CHS, FSHS

The Centerville Bulldogs and the Franklin Hornets will host their annual High School Football Jamborees Thursday and Friday respectively at their home stadiums.

The annual Centerville Football Jamboree will be held on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.

The annual Franklin High Jamboree will be held on Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium with action slated for 7 p.m.

Four teams will compete in two games in the Centerville Football Jamboree with the Hanson Memorial Tigers taking on Convenant Christian in the opener at 6 p.m. prior to the Centerville Bulldogs squaring off against the Central Catholic of Morgan City Eagles at 7 p.m.

The Franklin Hornets will host the West St. Mary Wolfpack on Friday at 7 p.m. in jamboree action.