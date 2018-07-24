Morgan City High alum Shawn Long held his inaugural Shawn Long Bully Ball Classic Saturday at Morgan City High School. The basketball game featured alumni from Morgan City and Central Catholic squaring off. Morgan City won the contest 81-74. Long, who also starred at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is a professional basketball player who had his most recent NBA experience in summer league action. (The Daily Review/Photos by Zachary Fitzgerald)

Inaugural Shawn Long Bully Ball Classic held Saturday at Morgan City High School

Tue, 07/24/2018 - 10:07am

The inaugural Shawn Long Bully Ball Classic was held Saturday at Morgan City High School.

