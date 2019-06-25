St. Mary Central's Graham Richoux fields the ball at second base for an out while Morgan City's JeArius Bias slides back to the base during the first game of the day. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Menard's son, Clay Menard, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Menard's nephew, Reid Perkins. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Inaugural Coach John Menard Baseball Tournament held Sunday

Tue, 06/25/2019 - 7:11pm

The inaugural Coach John Menard Baseball Tournament was held Sunday at the Berwick Civic Complex. All-Star teams competing in ages 7-and-8-year-old action from Morgan City, Thibodaux, Franklin and St. Mary Central participated in the event. The tournament's proceeds were given to the family of Menard. Menard passed away earlier this month
after a battle with cancer.

