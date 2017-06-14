Horseshoe tourney

The Horseshoe Pro Tour

Civitans Park

Clarksville, Tn.

June 3rd - 4th 2017

Louisiana players with 8 time World Champion ( Joan Elmore ) participating and placing in The Horseshoe Tour in Clarksville, Tenn.

Name Hometown Ringer %

Class F

2nd Place Linda Dodson Morgan City 39.44

3rd Place Al Dodson Morgan City 39.58

Class H

1st Place Pat Pertuit Marrero 35.42

Class A

1st Place Joan Elmore Mt. Juliet, Tn. 78.00

Class C

3rd Place Tim Gilmore Bayou Vista 58.75

Class E

1st Place Gerald Prados Centerville 44.24

Class Open Division

2nd Place Larry Pertuit Marrero 27.78

Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Center along with the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association will host The Horseshoe Tour at Kemper Williams in Patterson Park October 14-15.