Horseshoe tourney
The Horseshoe Pro Tour
Civitans Park
Clarksville, Tn.
June 3rd - 4th 2017
Louisiana players with 8 time World Champion ( Joan Elmore ) participating and placing in The Horseshoe Tour in Clarksville, Tenn.
Name Hometown Ringer %
Class F
2nd Place Linda Dodson Morgan City 39.44
3rd Place Al Dodson Morgan City 39.58
Class H
1st Place Pat Pertuit Marrero 35.42
Class A
1st Place Joan Elmore Mt. Juliet, Tn. 78.00
Class C
3rd Place Tim Gilmore Bayou Vista 58.75
Class E
1st Place Gerald Prados Centerville 44.24
Class Open Division
2nd Place Larry Pertuit Marrero 27.78
Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Center along with the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association will host The Horseshoe Tour at Kemper Williams in Patterson Park October 14-15.