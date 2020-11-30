Horseshoe results

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Week 10 – Final

Fall league champions: Angela Percle (team captain), Tim Gilmore, Craig Rink and Bryan Phenix.

W L

She’s Back 55.5 24.5

Need Ringers 49.5 40.5

Four Guys 40.5 49.5

Ringer Time 34.5 55.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Gilmore 79.3, Pat Pertuit 60.9 and Percle 55.8; and (40’) Dale Pearce 48.3, Clyde Landry 47.7 and Randy Giroir 45.6.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 60.2, Pertuit 37.6 and Percle 35.8; and (40’) Pearce 27.9, Glenn Miller 26.7 and Giroir 25.0.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 93, Pertuit 75 and Percle 69; and (40’) Pearce 67, Landry 65 and Dwain Arceneaux 63.

High handicap game: Pearce 106, Hilton Rhodes 106, Landry 105, Miller 104, Arceneaux 104, Travis Bourdier 102, Phenix 102 and Gilmore 102.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Percle 58 and Pertuit 55; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Landry 18, Miller 17 and Pearce 17.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 204, Percle 203, Pearce 175 and Arceneaux 166.

High game over average: Rhodes 23.2 and Pertuit 9.6.

Best won-loss record: Gilmore 17-7, Percle 14-7, Pearce 18-9, Calvin Johnson 10-5 and Giroir 13-8.

Most points one night (team): She’s Back 639 and Need Ringers 484; and most ringers one night (team) She’s Back 168 and Need Ringers 111.