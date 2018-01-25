Hornets pin 69-67 win over Jeanerette Tigers

JEANERETTE _ The Franklin Hornets benefited from a 25-11 second quarter run to pin a 69-67 District 7-2A win over the Jeanerette Tigers here Wednesday at the JHS Gym.

Franklin erased a 14-10 first-quarter deficit with the 25-11 flurry to earn a 35-25 lead at intermission. In the third quarter, the Hornets held a 50-41 advantage. Jeanerette went on a 26-19 fourth quarter run but it was too late as the Franklin Hornets held on for the nailing-biting 69-67 victory.

Brayden Ward led the Hornets balanced scoring attack with 13 points while Jabari Daye contributed 12 points.

Ward bagged his 13 points on one trey, a pair of deuces and 8 of 15 free throws. Daye collected 12 points on five floor baskets along with 2 of 8 charity shots.

Rounding out the scoring for the Hornets were: Josh Parker, 9;Jarius Boyd, 9; Isreal Washington, 7; Travis Zeno, 4; Zy Quan Webber, 4 and Zariq Perry, 3.

Toddrick Paul led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points while Devin Allen chipped in 11.

Franklin returns to action on Friday at West St. Mary.