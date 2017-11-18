Hebert and Amador win Mac Russo Mixed Doubles Memorial Tournament

Tre Hebert and Mai Amador defeated Krystal Houghton and Dustin Fuselier for the 34th Annual Mac Russo Mixed Doubles Memorial Tournament title at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City Nov. 12.

In the mixed-doubles tournament, the top five teams bowled in a step-ladder finals format. The tournament featured 15 teams.

Amador/Hebert came in with the top score of 1,483, while Houghton and Fuselier were seeded fourth at 1,389. Others to make the cut were Lindsey Cox/Marcus Jones with a score of 1,424, Judy Walters and Russel Veillion with a 1,422 and Faith Spinella and Kelvin Naverre with a 1,385.

In the first match of the step-ladder format, No. 4 Houghton/Fuselier topped No. 5 Spinella/Naverre 466-397.

Houghton/Fuselier then defeated No. 3 Walters/Veillion 458-454.

Against No. 2 seed Cox/Jones, Houghton/Fuselier won 482-448 to advance to the finals against top-seed Amador/Hebert.

In the championship match, Amador/Hebert defeated Houghton/Fuselier 479 to 413 to become the 34th Annual Mac Russo Memorial Mixed Doubles Tournament Champions.

The final two matches, featuring Houghton/Fuselier against Cox/Jones and Amador/Hebert against Houghton/Fuselier, will be aired on KWBJ-TV 22 Sunday at 7 p.m. with commentary by Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association Manager Murray Hebert and KWBJ’s Chris Hebert.

The tournament was conducted by the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association and Charlie’s Lanes.