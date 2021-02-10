Guys & Dolls, Petroleum League bowling scores

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 19 (Feb. 5)

..............................W L

Satchel of Richards ..52½ 23½

Johnny’s Wrecker......49 27

A&M Dockside..........46 30

MISTRAS ................40½ 35½

That’s How We Roll...36 40

Antebellum Renov....35½ 40½

MC Paint & Body......35 41

Coastwide Elect.......35 41

Roy’s Trucking.........34 42

Chabill’s..................34 42

Conrad ...................30½ 45½

Allen’s TV Cable.....28 48

Individual high scores: Richard Sartwell 245, 248, 234 games, (727) series; Dustin Fuselier 225, 278, 215 (718); Eric Morrison 219, 242, 234; Larry Deslatte III 219, 245, 216; Johnny Lirette 212, 222, 223; Joshua Thomas 200, 201, 201; Kenny Keton 269, 204; Anthony Falgout Jr. 258, 209; Mark Kleimann 225, 208; Mark Corbin 229, 207; Clay Canty 224, 212; Lawrence Simoneaux 225, 223; Devin Parvino 216, 211; Bobby Rotolo 201, 203; David Boudreaux 239; Mark Hebert 224; Lisa Powell 223; Patrick Thibodeaux 222; Gretchen Corbin 213; Mike Kapp 212; Murray Hebert 205; and Damon Robison 201.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 16 (Feb. 4)

...................................W L

Intl Alignment.............40½ 23½

Satchel of Richards....38½ 25½

Fishing for Strikes......38½ 25½

Johnny’s Wrecker.......33 31

Deep..........................33 31

Boss .........................32 32

Bach’s ......................31 33

Jerry’s Kids...............29½ 34½

SNAFU ....................29 35

Naughty But Nice ....28 36

Hensgens Bros........26 38

Moe’s Poboys..........25 39

Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout Jr. 225, 266, 224 games, (715) series; Brett Keton 210, 214, 223; Gerard Labit 210, 201, 213; Jerry Pillaro 243, 225; Johnny Lirette 210, 256; Mark Hebert 225, 201; Kelvin Naverre 220, 206; James Naverre 205, 207; Mark Corbin 201, 205; Harold Thourot 233; Richard Sartwell 232; Kenny Keton 230; Jeremiah Fuhrer 206; Murray Hebert 204; Schaun Reed 201; Dwayne Dupuy 200; and Ellery Mayon 200; and (women) Vickie Hebert 257 (616); Lisa Powell 216; Pam Hensgens 204; and Angela Fields 200.