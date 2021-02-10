Guys & Dolls, Petroleum League bowling scores
PETROLEUM LEAGUE
Week 19 (Feb. 5)
..............................W L
Satchel of Richards ..52½ 23½
Johnny’s Wrecker......49 27
A&M Dockside..........46 30
MISTRAS ................40½ 35½
That’s How We Roll...36 40
Antebellum Renov....35½ 40½
MC Paint & Body......35 41
Coastwide Elect.......35 41
Roy’s Trucking.........34 42
Chabill’s..................34 42
Conrad ...................30½ 45½
Allen’s TV Cable.....28 48
Individual high scores: Richard Sartwell 245, 248, 234 games, (727) series; Dustin Fuselier 225, 278, 215 (718); Eric Morrison 219, 242, 234; Larry Deslatte III 219, 245, 216; Johnny Lirette 212, 222, 223; Joshua Thomas 200, 201, 201; Kenny Keton 269, 204; Anthony Falgout Jr. 258, 209; Mark Kleimann 225, 208; Mark Corbin 229, 207; Clay Canty 224, 212; Lawrence Simoneaux 225, 223; Devin Parvino 216, 211; Bobby Rotolo 201, 203; David Boudreaux 239; Mark Hebert 224; Lisa Powell 223; Patrick Thibodeaux 222; Gretchen Corbin 213; Mike Kapp 212; Murray Hebert 205; and Damon Robison 201.
GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE
Week 16 (Feb. 4)
...................................W L
Intl Alignment.............40½ 23½
Satchel of Richards....38½ 25½
Fishing for Strikes......38½ 25½
Johnny’s Wrecker.......33 31
Deep..........................33 31
Boss .........................32 32
Bach’s ......................31 33
Jerry’s Kids...............29½ 34½
SNAFU ....................29 35
Naughty But Nice ....28 36
Hensgens Bros........26 38
Moe’s Poboys..........25 39
Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout Jr. 225, 266, 224 games, (715) series; Brett Keton 210, 214, 223; Gerard Labit 210, 201, 213; Jerry Pillaro 243, 225; Johnny Lirette 210, 256; Mark Hebert 225, 201; Kelvin Naverre 220, 206; James Naverre 205, 207; Mark Corbin 201, 205; Harold Thourot 233; Richard Sartwell 232; Kenny Keton 230; Jeremiah Fuhrer 206; Murray Hebert 204; Schaun Reed 201; Dwayne Dupuy 200; and Ellery Mayon 200; and (women) Vickie Hebert 257 (616); Lisa Powell 216; Pam Hensgens 204; and Angela Fields 200.