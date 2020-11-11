Guys and Dolls, Petroleum League bowling scores
Petroleum League
Week 6 – Nov. 4
...................................W L
Satchel of Richards......17 7
That’s How we Roll......15 9
A & M Dockside...........15 9
Johnny’s Wrecker........14 10
MISTRAS....................13 11
Coastwide Electric......12 12
Roy’s Trucking............12 12
M.C. Paint & Body.......12 12
Antebellum Renov.......12 12
Chabill’s....................... 9 15
Conrad Industries.........7 17
Allen’s TV Cable...........6 18
Individual high scores: Anthony Falgout 214, 214, 300 games, (728 series); Bobby Rotolo 234, 235, 258 (727); Gerard Labit 247, 227, 201; Kenny Keton 209, 258, 219; Marcus Jones 211, 209, 210; Eric Morrison 249, 236; Rick Sartwell 247, 222; Tamara Aucoin 233, 225; Joshua Thomas 223, 230; Patrick Thibodeaux 206, 238; Jerry Pillaro 215, 225; Gerald Colwart 256; David Boudreaux 234; Larry Deslatte III 229; Eric Cortez 221; Mike Kapp 216; Bruce Rentrop 216; Mark Corbin 215; Mark Kleimann 212; Jon Reynaud 202; and Alberto Bochas 201.
Guys & Dolls League
Week 6 – Nov. 5
.......................................W L
Satchel of Richards.......16 8
Fishing For Strikes........16 8
Hensgens Bros.............14 10
SNAFU..........................14 10
Int’l Alignment...............14 10
Jerry’s Kids...................13 11
Boss .............................12½ 11½
Deep.............................12 12
Johnny’s Wrecker..........10 14
Bach’s........................... 9½ 14½
Naughty But Nice............ 7 17
Moe’s Poboys.................. 6 18
Weekly high scores: (men) Adam Amador 264, 205, 246 games, (715 series); Kenny Keton 279, 224; Jerry Pillaro 270, 213; Hunter Boudreaux 238, 256; Thad Torres 255, 203; Patrick Thibodeaux 211, 242; Gerald Wiese Sr. 242, 234; Chris Mayon 212, 202; Devin Hidalgo 228; Gerard Labit 223; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 221; Ellery Mayon 209; Earl King III 209; Robert Fontenot 208; and Murray Hebert 204; and (women) Pam Hensgens 223, 203 and Angela Fields 202.