Guys and Dolls, Petroleum League bowling scores

Petroleum League

Week 6 – Nov. 4

...................................W L

Satchel of Richards......17 7

That’s How we Roll......15 9

A & M Dockside...........15 9

Johnny’s Wrecker........14 10

MISTRAS....................13 11

Coastwide Electric......12 12

Roy’s Trucking............12 12

M.C. Paint & Body.......12 12

Antebellum Renov.......12 12

Chabill’s....................... 9 15

Conrad Industries.........7 17

Allen’s TV Cable...........6 18

Individual high scores: Anthony Falgout 214, 214, 300 games, (728 series); Bobby Rotolo 234, 235, 258 (727); Gerard Labit 247, 227, 201; Kenny Keton 209, 258, 219; Marcus Jones 211, 209, 210; Eric Morrison 249, 236; Rick Sartwell 247, 222; Tamara Aucoin 233, 225; Joshua Thomas 223, 230; Patrick Thibodeaux 206, 238; Jerry Pillaro 215, 225; Gerald Colwart 256; David Boudreaux 234; Larry Deslatte III 229; Eric Cortez 221; Mike Kapp 216; Bruce Rentrop 216; Mark Corbin 215; Mark Kleimann 212; Jon Reynaud 202; and Alberto Bochas 201.

Guys & Dolls League

Week 6 – Nov. 5

.......................................W L

Satchel of Richards.......16 8

Fishing For Strikes........16 8

Hensgens Bros.............14 10

SNAFU..........................14 10

Int’l Alignment...............14 10

Jerry’s Kids...................13 11

Boss .............................12½ 11½

Deep.............................12 12

Johnny’s Wrecker..........10 14

Bach’s........................... 9½ 14½

Naughty But Nice............ 7 17

Moe’s Poboys.................. 6 18

Weekly high scores: (men) Adam Amador 264, 205, 246 games, (715 series); Kenny Keton 279, 224; Jerry Pillaro 270, 213; Hunter Boudreaux 238, 256; Thad Torres 255, 203; Patrick Thibodeaux 211, 242; Gerald Wiese Sr. 242, 234; Chris Mayon 212, 202; Devin Hidalgo 228; Gerard Labit 223; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 221; Ellery Mayon 209; Earl King III 209; Robert Fontenot 208; and Murray Hebert 204; and (women) Pam Hensgens 223, 203 and Angela Fields 202.