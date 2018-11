Gulf State Wrestling will hold "Seasons Beatings" Sunday at the Bayou Vista Civic Center. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with bell time set for 4 p.m. The event will serve as a Toys For Tots benefit, too, as patrons are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. A portion of ticket sales will go to Toys For Tots, also. Concessions sold will benefit the Bayou Vista area recreation programs.