Gilmore in La. State Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame

Horseshoe player Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista was inducted into the Louisiana State Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Hall of Fame recently. He became the 26th inductee since its inception in 1997.

Gilmore started his horseshoe career in 1996 and is a charter member of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

He has been second vice president since its inception. He is also the third vice president of the LSHPA, responsible for the publicity of that organization and serves as the webmaster for the its website, lshpa.com.

Gilmore’s accomplishments include:

—Six-time state gold medalist in horseshoes in the Senior Olympics and a national gold medalist in 2001.

—Five-time Mixed Doubles State Champion.

—Five-time Men’s Elders State Champion.

—Three-time State Doubles Champion.

—Three-time City Singles Champion.

—Two-time City Doubles Champion.

—Three-time BHPA Player of the Year.

Gilmore has a personal high game of 82.5 percent (33 ringers out of 40 shoes) and 106 scratch point game, both BHPA City Records.

He has received several National “Top Ten” awards.

Gilmore became the eighth local player elected to this group, joining Al Dodson, Dudley Michel, Jimmy Percle, Angela Percle, Lester Waguespack, Rodney Fromenthal and Bob Scully.