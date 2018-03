Carl Galle scored an ace Sunday playing with the Sports Beat Golf Club on hole No. 2 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. He used a 7 wood from 124 yards. Galle's playing partners were Tommy Boesch, Todd Bourgeois and Paul Waguespack. This is Galle's second ace. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)