Fu Chane Taekwondo attends 2017 PAMA Spring Taekwondo Tournament

Fu Chane Taekwondo of Patterson recently competed in Chauvin in the 2017 PAMA Spring Taekwondo Tournament. In the top photo is Dy'man Chaney, who won gold in sparring and forms. Above, are more local winners: Dmyri Chaney, bronze in forms; Alaina Chaney, gold in forms; Quavonte Verdun, silver in sparring and forms; and Jadyn Chaney, gold in forms and silver in sparring. Not pictured is Brennen Lightfoot, who won silver in sparring and bronze in forms. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of Alphonso Chanel)