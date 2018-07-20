Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament held at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild

The Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament was held July 8 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event featured a three-man scramble. Proceeds benefitted many regional charities that free masonry supports. The first-place team was Shelby Duay No. 2, which scored a 63. With tournament official Ronald Kitchen, third from left, are team members, in no particular order, Shane Goff, Blane Faulk and Mike Mancias. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Berry Brothers won 1st Net at the Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament with a score of 54. With tournament official Ronald Kitchen, second from left, are, in no particular order, Matt Robicheaux, TJ Freeman and Ross Robicheaux. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Ross Robicheaux won Closest to the Pin award at the Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson July 8. With Robicheaux, right, is tournament official Ronald Kitchen. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Shane Goff was the Long Drive winner at The Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson July 8. With Goff, right, is Ronald Kitchen. No picture was available for the tournament's 2nd Net Team, IBR, which scored a 56. Team members were Petie Neal, Mike Dean and Randy Steib. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
