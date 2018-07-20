Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament held at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild

The Friends of the Blue Lodge Tournament was held July 8 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event featured a three-man scramble. Proceeds benefitted many regional charities that free masonry supports. The first-place team was Shelby Duay No. 2, which scored a 63. With tournament official Ronald Kitchen, third from left, are team members, in no particular order, Shane Goff, Blane Faulk and Mike Mancias. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)