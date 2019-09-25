LAD Services was the first-place net winner, shooting a 56. The team won a scorecard playoff over Whitetail Rentals. Above, Josh Hudson, right, accepts the first-place award on behalf of LAD Service from tournament official James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The first-place gross winner of Saturday's Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament was Luke Manfre Team, which shot a 65. Tournament official James Blair presents the team's award to Manfre, middle, and Gary Stansbury. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Whitetail Rentals was the second-net winner at the Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament after shooting a 56. Sean Denning, right, receives the team's award from tournament official
James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Louis Spitale, left, was the closest-to-the-hole winner at the Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament. He receives his award from tournament official James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament held Saturday
The Friends of the Blue Lodge held their annual golf tournament Saturday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event, which featured a scramble format, benefits free masonry in St. Mary Parish. Below are the winners.