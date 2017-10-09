Franklin posts Homecoming win over Delcambre

The Franklin Hornets collected their first win of the season in a 36-6 Homecoming victory over the Delcambre Panthers in District 7-2A action Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium.

Franklin (1-5, 1-2) scored early on the way to the huge homecoming win.

Brayden Ward, Travis Zeno, Malik King and Isreal Washington all scored touchdowns for the Hornets, who outrushed Delcambre 352-237.

Franklin broke open a scoreless game when Ward scored the first of his two scores on a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good, giving Franklin an 8-0 lead.

Franklin tallied 22 points in the second quarter for a 30-6 halftime cushion.

Travis Zeno scored on a 5-yard run, sending the Hornets outfront by a 13-0 advantage.

Delcambre’s Colt Dooley scored on a 64-yard run as the Panthers sliced Franklin’s lead to 13-8 in the second quarter.

Malik King helped Franklin extend its lead to 21-8 on his 26-yard TD run.

Zariq Perry fired a 9-yard touchdown strike to Isreal Washington, giving Franklin a 30-6 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Ward hauled in a 34-yard touchdown strike from Perry to give the Hornets the 36-6 Homecoming and district win over Delcambre.

King led the Hornets in rushing with 76 yards.

Perry connected on 7 of 8 passes for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Delcambre slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in District 7-2A action after the loss to Franklin.

The Hornets (1-5, 1-2) will travel to battle Ascension Episcopal on Friday in league play.