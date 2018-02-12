Franklin over Jeanerette in district win

Franklin coasted to a 71-58 District 7-2A victory over Jeanerette Thursday at the FHS Gym.

Brayden Ward led Franklin with 16 points, Travis Zeno collected 15, Zy’Quan Webber tossed in 12, and Jarius Boyd added 11 to polish off the double-digit scorers for Franklin.

Ward, who scored in every quarter, joined Gharin Stansbury, Jarius Boyd and Webber in on the scoring in the initial stanza as Jeanerette edged out front by an 18-17 margin over the Franklin Hornets. Boyd tossed in eight of his 11 points while Webber fired in four with Stansbury struck for three and Ward three for the Hornets.

Franklin quickly gained the upper hand in the second quarter, going on an 18-15 spurt for a 35-33 halftime cushion.

During the pivotal second stanza, Zariq Perry scored all four of his points with Travis Zeno, Josh Parker, Jabari Daye and Ward all chipping in three points apiece while Webber added two points to give the Franklin Hornets a 35-33 advantage at the half.

Jeanerette regained the lead in the see-saw affair at the end of the third quarter thanks to a 17-14 surge.

Zeno fueled the Hornets third-quarter charge with five points with his second trey and a deuce while Ward bagged a pair of 2-point baskets and a free throw with Boyd making good on a field goal and one free throw to round out the scoring for the Hornets, who trailed the Tigers by a 50-49 margin at the end of the third period.

Franklin retaliated with a 22-8 flurry to lock down the hard-fought 71-58 triumph in front of the home crowd.

Zeno and Webber poured in seven points each while Ward pumped in five and Parker tallied three sparking the Hornets’ 22-8 run as Franklin replaced the one-point deficit with an 11-point victory.

Ward finished with a team-high 16 points on five field goals and 6 of 11 free throws. Zeno tallied 15 points, bagging a pair of treys along with two deuces and 5 of 7 charity shots. Webber poured in 12 points, connecting on four shots from the floor along with 4 of 8 freebies. Boyd canned 11 points, firing in a pair of long range bombs, two 2-pointers and 1 of 2 free throws.

Other top scorers for Franklin included: Josh Parker, 7; Zariq Perry, 4; Jabari Daye, 3 and Gharin Stansbury, 3.

Shonathon Sparrow led Jeanerette with 17 points while Jaquincey Polidore and Jared Drexler finished with 13 and 12 points respectively.