Former Patterson standout among Nicholls recruits

Nicholls State University signed five recruits — including a former Patterson High standout — Wednesday, bringing the total to 13 for the 2021 signing class.

Linebacker Nehemiah Augustus, a Memphis transfer and Patterson alum, is among the signees.

In addition to Augustus, other February signees were defensive lineman Myles Vigne (Warren Easton), a New Mexico State transfer; offensive lineman Cru Blanchard (Assumption); defensive back Tyler Morton (Destrehan); and running back Jaylon Spears (Brother Martin). Blanchard and Morton follow in their fathers’ footsteps as Michael Blanchard and Allen Morton played football for the Colonels.

As for Augustus, he played in 39 games combined during the 2017-19 seasons for Memphis. He recorded 43 total tackles (31 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

Prior to signing with Memphis, Augustus started for four years at Patterson. As a senior, he was a Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State First Team and a Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A honorable mention selection.

During his final season as a Lumberjack, Augustus, had 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The District 8-3A Most Valuable Player, Augustus played linebacker, safety and wide receiver.

He also was an All-District 8-3A honoree as a return specialist.

Nicholls is scheduled to open its spring season on Feb. 19 at home against Lincoln College before starting its six-game Southland Conference schedule. The Colonels were favored to three-peat as league champions, edging Sam Houston by two points in the pre-season poll.