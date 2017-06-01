Football, mentoring camp set

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 10:53am Roger Stouff

The 7th Annual Football & Mentoring Camp that will be held at Franklin High school on Saturday, June 10, 2017. This is a FREE camp for youth ages 6-17.
According to Franklin Junior High School Principal J. Ina, “We have been able to hold this camp for six years in a row FOR FREE!! because of the generosity of several local sponsors.”
Each child will receive breakfast, lunch, a camp T-shirt, along with age-appropriate mentoring sessions and football skills training.
“We have quietly served over 500 youth since the camp began in 2010. We are proud to be able to provide this much-anticipated service to the youth of the community, and hope to have a record turnout this year,” Ina stated.

