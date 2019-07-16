The Morgan City 12-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Louisina Dixie Youth Majors South Regional in Morgan City Monday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Thomas Mancuso, Brayden Gros, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero and Austin Cornes. Standing, are assistant coach Casey Solar, Bryce Solar, Rodrick Bennett, Cade Menina, Kyle Stansbury and head coach Shamus LaCoste. Not pictured are Gage Begley,
Gregory Hamer and Bodie Hoffpauir. (The Daily Review/File Photo)
The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional in Morgan City Monday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Evan Crappell, Grant White, Eli Lodrigue, Ian Thorguson and Lane Rogers. On the middle row are Thomas Nini, Henry Thorguson, Zack Kitchen, Jason Matthews, Kaleb Leonard and V.J. Byrd. On the back row are assistant coaches Nick Rogers, Mark Nini and Brian Thorguson. Not pictured is Drake Rock and head coach Nick Rock. (Submitted Photo)
The St. Mary Central 10-year-old All-Stars will begin play Monday in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors North Regional in West Monroe. Team members are, kneeling from left, Landon Underwood, Brennan White, Blake Blanchard, Connor Martin, Maxx Rhodes and Justin Wiggins. Standing, are Maddox Sampey, Dominic Lipari, Aiden Neylon, Mason White, Grant Kirkpatrick and Spencer Fuhrer. (Submitted Photo)
The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars will begin play in the Louisiana Dixie Youth Minors South Regional in Morgan City Monday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Deros Soto, Ryan Valentine, Kade Allen, Parker Brocato and Colin Lasseigne. On the back row are Maddox Justilian, Jarrius Ingram, J.P. McCleary, Ethan Henry, Blaze Ashley, Collin LaCoste and assistant coach Jerry LaCoste. Not pictured are Tylen Mingo, head coach Mike Brocato and assistant coach Alex Brocato. (The Daily Review/File Photo)
Dixie Youth regionals postponed until Monday
Mother Nature has pushed back the start date of the Louisiana Dixie Youth South and North Minors and Majors Regionals, which were set to begin Friday but instead, will start Monday in Morgan City and West Monroe, respectively.
The decision was made in response to the threat posed by a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to become a hurricane by this weekend and potentially hit the Gulf Coast, according to The Associated Press.
Now, instead of the tournaments starting Friday and ending Tuesday, they will begin this coming Monday and end July 19.
Morgan City’s 10- and 12-year-old All-Stars, which received district byes as hosts of the South Regional Minors and Majors tournaments, will begin play in Morgan City along with two other local teams: Majors District 3 Champion St. Mary Central and Minors District 3 Champ Franklin.
In West Monroe, St. Mary Central, the District 3 Minors Runner-Up, will compete.
Eight teams will compete in the double-elimination regionals in each age group.
In Morgan City, Majors action will be held at Complex Park, while Minors action will be played at the adjacent Cypress Park.
The South Minors field features District 3 Champion Franklin, District 2 Runner-Up Lakeshore, District 7 Champion Ville Platte, District 8 Runner-Up Pineville Nationals, District 4 Runner-Up Bossier City, host Morgan City, District 6 Champion Gonzales Nationals and District 5 Runner-Up West Carroll.
Day one local action features Franklin meeting Lakeshore Monday at 1 p.m. and Morgan City facing Bossier City at 5:30 p.m. The Bossier City-Morgan City winner will meet the Gonzales Nationals-West Carroll winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two losers of the first-round games will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Franklin-Lakeshore winner will meet the victor of the Ville Platte-Pineville Nationals contest Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the two losers of the first-round games will play Tuesday at 1 p.m.
In the South Majors regional, the field features District 3 Champion St. Mary Central, District 5 Runner-Up Winnsboro, District 6 Champion Gonzales, District 7 Third-Place team Pine Praire, District 2 Runner-Up Mike Miley, District 7 Champion Ville Platte, host Morgan City and District 8 Runner-Up Jena.
Local action features St. Mary Central meeting Winnsboro Monday at 1 p.m. and Morgan City facing Jena Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The St. Mary Central-Winnsboro winner will meet the Gonzales-Pine Praire winner Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the losers from the two first-round games will play Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The Morgan City-Jena winner will meet the Mike Miley-Ville Platte winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two losers from the first-round games will play Tuesday at 3 p.m.
In the Minors North Regional, the field features District 2 Champion Gretna, District 6 Runner-Up Gonzales Americans, District 4 Champion Union Parish, host West Monroe, District 7 Runner-Up Pine Praire, District 5 Champion Winnsboro, District 8 Champion Sabine and District 3 Runner-Up St. Mary Central.
St. Mary Central will meet Sabine at 7:30 p.m. in Monday’s finale.
The St. Mary Central-Sabine winner will meet the Pine Praire-Winnsboro winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two first-round losers will play Tuesday at 3 p.m.