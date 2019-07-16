Dixie Youth regionals postponed until Monday

Mother Nature has pushed back the start date of the Louisiana Dixie Youth South and North Minors and Majors Regionals, which were set to begin Friday but instead, will start Monday in Morgan City and West Monroe, respectively.

The decision was made in response to the threat posed by a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to become a hurricane by this weekend and potentially hit the Gulf Coast, according to The Associated Press.

Now, instead of the tournaments starting Friday and ending Tuesday, they will begin this coming Monday and end July 19.

Morgan City’s 10- and 12-year-old All-Stars, which received district byes as hosts of the South Regional Minors and Majors tournaments, will begin play in Morgan City along with two other local teams: Majors District 3 Champion St. Mary Central and Minors District 3 Champ Franklin.

In West Monroe, St. Mary Central, the District 3 Minors Runner-Up, will compete.

Eight teams will compete in the double-elimination regionals in each age group.

In Morgan City, Majors action will be held at Complex Park, while Minors action will be played at the adjacent Cypress Park.

The South Minors field features District 3 Champion Franklin, District 2 Runner-Up Lakeshore, District 7 Champion Ville Platte, District 8 Runner-Up Pineville Nationals, District 4 Runner-Up Bossier City, host Morgan City, District 6 Champion Gonzales Nationals and District 5 Runner-Up West Carroll.

Day one local action features Franklin meeting Lakeshore Monday at 1 p.m. and Morgan City facing Bossier City at 5:30 p.m. The Bossier City-Morgan City winner will meet the Gonzales Nationals-West Carroll winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two losers of the first-round games will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The Franklin-Lakeshore winner will meet the victor of the Ville Platte-Pineville Nationals contest Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the two losers of the first-round games will play Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In the South Majors regional, the field features District 3 Champion St. Mary Central, District 5 Runner-Up Winnsboro, District 6 Champion Gonzales, District 7 Third-Place team Pine Praire, District 2 Runner-Up Mike Miley, District 7 Champion Ville Platte, host Morgan City and District 8 Runner-Up Jena.

Local action features St. Mary Central meeting Winnsboro Monday at 1 p.m. and Morgan City facing Jena Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Mary Central-Winnsboro winner will meet the Gonzales-Pine Praire winner Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the losers from the two first-round games will play Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Morgan City-Jena winner will meet the Mike Miley-Ville Platte winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two losers from the first-round games will play Tuesday at 3 p.m.

In the Minors North Regional, the field features District 2 Champion Gretna, District 6 Runner-Up Gonzales Americans, District 4 Champion Union Parish, host West Monroe, District 7 Runner-Up Pine Praire, District 5 Champion Winnsboro, District 8 Champion Sabine and District 3 Runner-Up St. Mary Central.

St. Mary Central will meet Sabine at 7:30 p.m. in Monday’s finale.

The St. Mary Central-Sabine winner will meet the Pine Praire-Winnsboro winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the two first-round losers will play Tuesday at 3 p.m.