Delhi Charter edges past the Centerville Bulldogs

MONROE _ No. 4 seed Delhi Charter scored a run in the bottom half of the eighth inning, edging past the No. 13 seed Centerville Bulldogs in the LHSAA Baseball Class A regional round game here Saturday at the Delhi Charter Baseball Field.

Delhi slipped past Centerville by a final score of 4-3 in eight innings in the State Class A playoffs.

Centerville posted a 3-2 lead over Delhi Charter in the top half of the sixth inning when Dravin Martin reached and tagged home plate on Morty Frederick’s double.

Centerville broke a scoreless tie with one run in the top half of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Matt LeBourgeois singled and later scored on Dravin Martin’s RBI-single.

Delhi Charter scored its first run in the bottom half of the first frame, knotting the game at 1-1.

Delhi Charter tallied a pair of runs in both the second and third frames, building a 2-1 advantage.

Centerville struck back with one run in the fifth inning, knotting the game at 2-2. Gage Burgess reached first on a hit by a pitch and later scored on a field’s choice hit by Matt LeBourgeois, enabling the Bulldogs to tie the score at 2-2 in the fifth frame.

Centerville secured a short-lived 3-2 lead in the top half of the sixth frame when Frederick’s lined an RBI-double which plated Dravin Martin.

Delhi Charter tied the game at 3-all in the bottom half of the sixth frame.

Centerville and Delhi Charter played to a 3-3 tie at the end of seven innings, forcing an extra frame.

In the bottom half of the eighth frame, Delhi Charter manufactured one run, pulling out the heart-breaking 4-3 regional round playoff win over Centerville.

Centerville fought to the end and didn’t quit while battling the higher-seeded team to the final out in the eighth inning.

Centerville’s Logan Broussard took the mound loss after working 7 and 1/3 frames, giving up four runs (2 earned) on nine hits with three walks.

Leading hitters for the Bulldogs were: Matt LeBourgeois, 2 for 4, double, RBI; Dravin Martin, 2 for 4, RBI; Morty Frederick, 1 for 4, double, RBI; Gage Burgess, 1 for 2 and Peyton Nash, 1 for 4.

Centerville opened the 2017 LHSAA Class A playoffs with a 16-1 home victory over Lincoln Prep in the bidistrict round.

Centerville finished season with 12-15 overall mark while earning a berth in the regional round of the State Class 1A playoffs.