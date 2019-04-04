St. Mary Parish Councilman Glen Hidalgo pitched the first horseshoe of the 2019 season.
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Glen Caillouet of Raceland won first place and Clyde Landry of Pierre Part took second place in the tournament at the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Assoction's Day in the Park -- Horseshoemania at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson last month. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Day in the Park - Horseshoemania held at Kemper Williams Park last month

Thu, 04/04/2019 - 9:45pm

