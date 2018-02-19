Covenant Christian falls to Lady Tigers 59-20

Casey Fitzgerald tossed in 16 points while Carlie Pellerin pumped in 13, sending the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers to a 59-20 over Covenant Christian in the first round of the LHSAA Division IV playoffs Thursday at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.

In Thursday’s contest, the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers seized control early with a 19-4 first quarter advantage. Hanson limited Covenant Christian to only four points in the second quarter, securing a lop-sided 28-4 halftime lead. Hanson padded its lead with a 19-8 flurry for an insurmountable 47-16 cushion. Down the stretch the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers roared to a resounding 59-20 triumph in the first round of the state playoffs.

Fitzgerald led the Hanson Lady Tigers with 16 points with a trio of treys, one deuce, four rebounds, 3 assists and four steals.

Pellerin fired in 13 points on five field goals, including one trey, along with 2 of 3 free throws and five rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

Allyssa Young poured in eight points on 2-2’s and 4 of 6 freebies along with 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals.

Sarah Daniel poured in six points on one floor basket along with 4 of 4 free throws, 11 rebounds and one steal.

A’myrie Foulcard tallied six points one three field goals while pulling down eight rebounds.

Kaylee Broussard finished with four points on a pair of field goals, 11 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Abby Dugas tossed in four points on 1 field goal and 2 of 6 freebies along with one rebound, 1 assist and two steals.

Olivia St. Blanc rounded out the scoring for the Hanson Lady Tigers with two points.

Hanson will travel to face University Academy of Alexandria tonight in the second-round of the LHSAA Division IV playoffs.