CHS, WSM notch Tournament of the Teche victories

CENTERVILLE _ Centerville and West St. Mary notched opening round wins in the annual Tourney of the Teche Thursday at the Centerville High School Gym.

The Morgan City Tigers held off the Franklin Hornets 52-46 in the opener before the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights nipped the E. D. White Cardinals 49-45 in the second game. The West St. Mary Wolfpack pounded the Houma Christian Warriors 51-28 in the third game prior to the Centerville Bulldogs knocking off the Jeanerette Tigers 86-78 in Thursday’s opening round action.

Saturday’s schedule in the annual round-robin tourney had Houma Christian playing Jeanerette, Morgan City facing off against West St. Mary, Bolton playing against E. D. White and Centerville battling Franklin.

Friday’s schedule in the annual Tourney of the Teche included: E. D. White taking on West St Mary; Centerville tipping off against Morgan City and Franklin squaring off against Houma Christian.

Morgan City 52, Franklin 46

Kerwin Francois tallied a team-high 12 points, leading the Morgan City Tigers to a 52-46 win over the Franklin Hornets.

Leading scorers for Franklin were: Ja’Michael Gray, 19; Travis Zeno, 7; Jarius Boyd, 6; Kim Michael Provost, 6; Braydon Ward, 3; ZyQuan Webber, 3; Zyriq Perry, 2.

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, E. D. White 45

Pierre Dupre and BJ Francis combined for 25 points to lift the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights over the E. D. White Cardinals 49-45.

Dupre fired in 13 points while Francis tallied 12 and Javian Howard finished with nine points to lead LCA.

Q. Strander poured in a game-high 22 points to lead E. D. White.

West St. Mary 51, Houma Christian 28

Daylon Richard pumped in 16 points, sending the West St. Mary Wolfpack to a 51-28 victory over the Houma Christian Warriors.

Richard connected on four treys and a pair of deuces for his team-high 16 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Wolfpack were: Ronald Washington, 9; Deyontre Fuselier, 5; Taylun Druilhet, 4; Cahyvion Alexander, 4; Jacoby Fontenot, 4; Azylon Brown, 2 and James Polidore, 2.

Wes Spray paced Houma Christian with 20 points.

Centerville 86, Jeanerette 78

Jaylon Williams bagged 22 points while Dravyn Guilbeau contributed 20 and Marquis Strawder canned 18 to power the Centerville Bulldogs past the Jeanerette Tigers 86-78.

Williams connected on four treys, a pair of deuces along with 7 of 8 free throws for his 22 points. Guilbeau drained 10 deuces for his 20 points while Strawder made good on two treys, three deuces and 6 of 6 charity shots for his 18 points.

Rounding out the scoring for Centerville were: Jaylon Cooks, 9; Kobe Randolph, 4 and Tyler Gunner, 2.