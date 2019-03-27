CHS posts Dist. win on Gueydan

CENTERVILLE _ Centerville erupted for nine runs in the first inning, earning a 22-1 District 7-1A triumph over the Gueydan Bears Tuesday at the CHS Baseball Field.

Travyn Guilbeau collected the mound win for the Bulldogs, working four innings, yielding no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Braden Gaspard appeared in relief, working one frame, surrendering one unearned run on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Centerville cruised to a 9-0 lead after one complete inning. The Bulldogs added four runs in the second frame before striking for five more runs in the third and four additional runs in the fourth inning.

Gueydan scored its lone run in the fifth inning.

Top hitters for Centerville were: Travyn Guilbeau, 3-4, 4 RBI, double; Braden Gaspard, 3 5, 4 RBI; Nathan Mount, 2 3, 3 RBI; Morty Frederick, 2-3, 2 RBI, double; Dravyn Guilbeau, 2-4, RBI, double; Matt Sonnier, 2-3, Jalen Cooks, 1-1 and Carver Severson, 1 -2.

Centerville (7-1, 1-1) will travel to play Franklin on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in non-district action.