CHS' first-ever district victory, beat Bears 63-14

CENTERVILLE _ Matt LeBourgeois rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns as the Centerville Bulldogs earned their first-ever District 7-A victory with a 63-14 triumph over the Highland Baptist Bears Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Centerville (5-3, 1-3) won its first league win while also posting a homecoming victory in grand fashion behind the heroic performance of LeBourgeois, who finished with 24 carries for 341 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, one 2-point conversion along with one sack and one assist.

Centerville, which held a 27-7 lead at halftime, exploded for 29 additional points in the third quarter for a 56-14 advantage.

LeBourgeois rambled for touchdown runs of 94 and 55 yards in the third quarter as the Bulldogs would not be denied their first league win of the season.

LeBourgeois ignited the third-quarter eruption with a 93-yard scoring jaunt before tacking on the two-point conversion at the 8:27 mark. A short time later, Morty Frederick scored on a six-yard run before Nash booted the point-after-touchdown as CHS held a 42-7 advantage with 5:41 blinking on the clock.

Verrett later scored on a 28-yard run and Nash connected on the PAT, giving CHS a 49-7 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third stanza.

LeBourgeois delivered on a 55-yard scoring jaunt before Nash scored on the two-point conversion as Centerville sailed ahead by a 56-14 margin in the third quarter.

Centerville broke open a scoreless game with a 13-yard touchdown run from Jaylon Cooks for a 6-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. Cooks took the handoff from quarterback Braden Gaspard and high-stepped his way into the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. Peyton Nash booted the extra-point, sending CHS out to a 7-0 lead with 6:30 showing in the first quarter.

HBCS’ Brontre Griffin scored on an 18-yard run and Matt Napier booted the extra-point as the Bears knotted the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

LeBourgeois gave the Bulldogs’ a 14-7 lead with 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a seven-yard TD run prior to Nash making good on the PAT.

Noah Verrett, who finished with 18 carries for 200 yards and three scores, hit paydirt from 7 yards out before Nash booted the extra-point to give the CHS Bulldogs a 21-7 lead at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter.

As time expired in the second quarter, LeBourgeois made his presence felt by hauling in a 20-yard scoring strike from Gaspard, putting the Bulldogs ahead by a 27-7 advantage at the half.

Verrett capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:50 mark of the final period.

HBCS’ scored its second half points when Cameron Decuir hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Miles Liggans and Napier booted the PAT in the third quarter.

Centerville totaled 656 total yards with 656 on the ground and 20 through the air.

LeBourgeois led the Bulldogs’ running attack with 341 yards on 24 carries and three TDs. Verrett picked up 200 yards on 18 carries. Other top rushers for CHS were: Jaylon Cooks, 5 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; Morty Frederick, 7 carries, 21 yards, 1 TD; Andrew Cuvillier, 3 carries, 23 yards and Gavin Duhon, 1 carry, 12 yards.

LeBourgeois, who was 0-1 while in passing, caught one pass for a 20-yard touchdown strike. Gaspard went 1 for 2 for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the CHS Bulldogs were able to contain HBCS all-star runningback Brontre Griffin, limiting him to 79 yards and one touchdown.

Leading tacklers for the CHS Bulldogs were included: Andrew Cuvillier, 2 solo, 2 assists, 4 total; Ben Simpson, 1 solo, 1 assist, 2 total, 1 tackle-for-loss; Xavier Armstrong, 3 solo, 1 assist, 4 total; Noah Verrett, 2 assist, 2 total, 1 sack (5 yards); Morty Frederick, 6 solo, 2 assists, 8 total, 2 TFL; 1 sack (12 yards); Amarion Chatman, 1 solo, 2 assist, 3 total; Collyn Pontiff, 1 solo, 2 assists, 3 total, 1 TFL; Rhasheed Vanderburg, 1 assist, 1 total, 1 hurry; Dravin Martin, 6 solo, 2 assists, 8 total, 2 sacks (10 yards); Payton Dinger, 1 assist, 1 total, 1 hurry; and Matthew LeBourgeoi, 1 solo, 1 assist, 2 total.

Centerville will host Central Catholic on Friday in District 7-2A action at 7 p.m.