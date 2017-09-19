CHS Bulldogs control the ball for 3rd straight week

CENTERVILLE _ For the third straight week, the Centerville Bulldogs controlled both sides of the ball, earning a 54-13 non-district victory over the Delcambre Panthers here Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Centerville (3-0) set the tone early when senior Peyton Nash sprinted 75 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown before he booted the extra point to hand the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 11:58 flashing on the clock.

Less than two minutes later, the Delcambre Panthers answered with a touchdown of their own on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dylan Vallecillo. Delcambre kicker to Shadd Derise booted the extra point as the Panthers tied the Bulldogs at 7-7 8:11 showing on the clock in the opening period.

Big-time runs by Jaylon Cooks and Noah Verrett put the Bulldogs ahead to stay as CHS closed out the initial period with a 20-7 advantage.

Cooks, who ran 11 times for 127 yards for an average of 11.5 yards a carry, rambled 59 yards for a touchdown with 5:34 showing in the opening quarter. Peyton Nash tacked on the extra points and the Bulldogs sailed ahead by a 14-7 cushion. Verrett later scurried 25 yards to paydirt for a touchdown with the Bulldogs securing a 20-7 lead at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter.

Centerville’s LeBourgeois, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry on 11 totes for 79 yards, scored on a 5-yard TD late in the second quarter, sending Centerville Bulldogs outfront by a 26-7 cushion with 1:34 remaining in the half. Peyton Nash tacked on the extra point, giving Centerville a 27-7 lead with 1:34 left play before halftime.

Delcambre’s Colt Dooley scored on a 6-yard run as the Panthers trailed the Bulldogs 27-13 at halftime.

Morty Frederick and Braden Gaspard scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards before Peyton Nash nailed the extra points, helping the Bulldogs to a 41-14 lead in the third quarter. Frederick, who picked up 85 yards on seven carries, scored on a 5-yard run at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter. Gaspard later scored on a 2-yard plunge to give the CHS Bulldogs the 41-14 advantage with 2:15 left in the third quarter.

With 10:58 remaining in the game, Dooley scored on a 4-yard run as the Panthers trailed the Bulldogs by a 41-19 score.

Centerville’s Matt LeBourgeois added a pair of touchdowns to close out the scoring for the Bulldogs. LeBourgeois scored on a 34-yard run with 8:20 showing on the clock before Nash added the extra point to lift Centerville out to a 47-19 advantage. LeBourgeois later returned a 60-yard interception for a touchdown, helping the Bulldogs post the 54-19 non-district victory.

Centerville dominated on both sides of the ball, scoring eight touchdowns on 11 possession with only two punts.

Cooks led the Bulldogs in rushing with 11 carries for 127 yards including a 59 yard TD.

Other top rushers for the Centerville Bulldogs were: Noah Verrett, 4 carries, 68 yards, 17.0 average, longest 35, 1 TD; Morty Frederick, 7 carries, 85 yards, 12.1 average, longest 23, 1 TD; Matt LeBourgeois, 11 carries, 79 yards, 7.2 average, longest 34, 2 TDs; Braden Gaspard, 7 carries, 1 TD.

Defensive lineman Barrett Landry spearheaded the defense with 10 total tackles with one sack while Collyn Pontiff recovered two fumbles and Matt LeBourgeois returned an interception for a 60-yard touchdown.

Leading tacklers for CHS were: Andrew Cuvillier, 1 solo, 1 total; Barrett Landry, 6 solo, 4 assist, 10 total; Xavier Armstrong, 2 solo, 1 assist, 3 total; Cameron Mayea, 1 assist, 1 total; Noah Verrett, 1 solo, 1 assist, 2 total; Morty Frederick, 2 solo, 6 assist, 8 total; Amarion Chatman, 1 solo, 3 assist, 4 total; Collyn Pontiff, 6 solo, 3 assist, 9 total; Darvin Martin, 1 solo, 5 assist, 6 totol, 1 tackle-for-loss; Peyton Nash, 3 solo, 3 total; Dorian Sam, 1 assist, 1 total; Payton Dinger, 2 assist, 2 total; Matt LeBourgeois, 5 solo, 5 total; Jaylon Cooks, 4 solo, 5 assist, 9 total, 1 tackle-for-loss.

Barrett Landry and Darvin Martin each recorded one sack apiece resulting in 12 yard losses.