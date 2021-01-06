Central Catholic volleyball player makes All-District First Team

Staff Report

Central Catholic High School had one first-team selection on the All-District 2-V volleyball team this season.

Haley Fontenot was named to the district’s top squad.

The Lady Eagles had four second-team selections: Charlotte Callais, Kennedy Grizzaffi, Lucy Hamer and Madison Landry.

One Lady Eagle, Katie Luc, was given honorable mention status.

Episcopal School of Acadiana was awarded the individual honors as Peyton Stokely is the Most Valuable Player, while Sara Robichaux is the Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

First Team

Graycee Cline, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Maggie Shuffler, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Morgan Williams, Epis-copal School of Acadiana; Haley Fontenot, Central Catholic; Marin Barras, Highland Baptist; and Brianna Sensley, Highland Baptist.

Second Team

Eleanor Cowan, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Charlotte Callais, Central Catholic; Kennedy Grizzaffi, Central Catholic; Lucy Hamer, Central Catholic; Madison Landry, Central Catholic; Cassidy Boudreaux, Highland Baptist; and Camryn Dyson, Houma Christian.

Honorable Mention

Sydnee Buchanan, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Katie Luc, Central Catholic; Mia Mitchell, Highland Baptist; Natalie Broussard, Highland Baptist; and Selena Odom, Covenant Chris-tian.