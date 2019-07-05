Submitted Photo/Central Catholic High School
Central Catholic High School holds annual basketball camp
Central Catholic held its annual Kids Summer Basketball Camp in June. The camp is an offseason workout designed to enhance ball-handling skills, dribbling, shooting and defensive work. It also helps improve each player's overall skill level. CCHS Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Ree Case and Assistant Coach Ron Case have hosted this camp for the past seven years.