'Cajun Heat 4' rescheduled for Saturday

Gulf South Wrestling's "Cajun Heat 4," originally scheduled for July 13, has been rescheduled for this Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The show will feature WWE legend Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart managing Mustang Mike and Andrew Anderson in their match for the tag team titles. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser to help the Krewe of Adonis, with all concessions proceeds and a portion of ticket sales going to the krewe. Tickets, which are available for $10 on up, can be purchased by calling 985-518-0433.