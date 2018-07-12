'Cajun Heat 3' set for July 28

Gulf State Wrestling will host "Cajun Heat 3" July 28 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 985-518-0433. All concession sales and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Central Catholic Athletic Department. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Mike Beadle)