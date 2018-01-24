Bulldogs make 73-30 win over Hanson Memorial

CENTERVILLE _ Jaylon Williams and Marquis Strawder poured in 24 and 21 points respectively, leading the Centerville Bulldogs to a 73-30 triumph over the Hanson Memorial Tigers in District 7-A here Tuesday at the CHS Gym.

Centerville improved to 9-8 on the season and will host Morgan City on Friday with a 5:30 JV start.

CHS earned a 27-15 first quarter lead before stretching its cushion to 44-20 at the half. Centerville benefited from a 24-5 third quarter run to, taking a 68-25 advantage on the way to the 73-30 win.

Williams led Centerville with 24 points while Strawder tossed in 21 points.

Other top scorers for Centerville were: Jackson Hebert, 13; Tykeith Joseph, 5; Andrew Johnson, 4; Travondre Burris, 2; Ryan Young, 2 and Collin Deslatte, 2.

Top scorers for Hanson were: Bryson Colbert, 8;

Pierce Hanagriff, 7; Joseph Lange, 3; Brian Sonnier, 3; Abdiel Macias, 3; Koby Boudreaux, 2; Kane Boudreaux, 2 and Josh Frost, 2.