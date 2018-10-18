Buffalo Stampede Horseshoe Tournament Class A winners were Doris Eiden of Texas, first; Tim Gilmore of Louisiana, second; and Danny Patterson of Texas, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Buffalo Stampede Horseshoe Tournament Class Double A first-place winners were Dustin Way of Texas and Hilton Rhodes of Louisiana. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Buffalo Stampede Horseshoe Tournament held in September
Thu, 10/18/2018 - 9:19pm