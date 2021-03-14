Brees announces retirement from NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees turned what had been rumor into reality Sunday, announcing his retirement.

Brees posted this notice on his Facebook page:

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.

"I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

In his pro career, Brees completed 7,142 of 10,551 pass attempts for 80,358 yards with 571 touchdowns. He holds NFL records for most career completions, yards and completion percentage. He led the Saints to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, in which he was named Most Valuable Player.