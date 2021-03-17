Bowling scores for Weeks 23 and 24

MARCH 10

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 24

...........................................W L

Satchel of Richards ...........66½ 29½

Johnny’s Wrecker................57 39

MISTRAS...........................52½ 43½

Roy’s Trucking ...................49 47

A & M Dockside..................49 47

That’s How We Roll............46 50

Coastwide Electric..............45 51

Chabill’s ............................44 52

Allen’s TV Cable ...............43 53

Antebellum Renov............42½ 53½

MC Paint & Body................42 54

Conrad Industries............39½ 56½

Individual high scores: Bobby Rotolo 224, 273, 227 games, (724) series; Jonathan Spinella 225, 204, 206; Hunter Boudreaux 223, 208, 200; Anthony Falgout Jr. 211, 222, 222; Gerald Colwart 278, 204; Rick Sartwell 243, 258; Kenny Keton 251, 213; Eric Morrison 232, 248; Mike Kapp 226, 203; MacKenzie Amador 225, 201; Mark Corbin 212, 230; Jeremy Dykes 202, 202; David Darsey 235; Dustin Fuselier 223; Lawrence Simoneaux 219; Mark Kleimann 215; Johnny Lirette 212; Devin Parvino 212; Clay Canty 210; Brendan Sturgeon 207; Joshua Thomas 203; and Patrick Thibodeaux 202.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 21 (March 11)

.........................................W L

Satchel of Richards..........52½ 31½

Intl. Alignment .................52½ 31½

Fishing for Strikes...........47½ 36½

Deep................................43 41

Johnny’s Wrecker ............42 42

SNAFU ...........................41 43

Naughty-But-Nice.............41 43

Bach’s .............................39 45

Jerry’s Kids......................37½ 46½

Hensgens Bros ...............37 47

Boss ................................35 49

Moe’s Poboys..................32 52

Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout Jr. 237, 258, 231 games, (726) series; Kenny Keton 214, 247, 234; Rick Sartwell 279, 237; Jerry Pillaro 236, 269; Hunter Boudreaux 254, 230; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 221, 257; Kelvin Smith 217, 234; Murray Hebert 210, 224; Mark Hebert 212, 205; Patrick Thibodeaux 214; Chris Mayon 203; Earl King III 201; and (women) Gretchen Corbin 222, 222; MacKenzie Amador 232; Lisa Powell 213; and Vickie Hebert 204.

MARCH 3

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 23

.........................................W L

Satchel of Richard...........63½ 28½

Johnny’s Wrecker ..........56 36

MISTRAS......................49½ 42½

A & M Dockside ...........48 44

Roy’s Trucking..............46 46

Coastwide Electric........44 48

Chabill’s........................44 48

That’s How we Roll........42 50

Allen’s TV Cable............41 51

Antebellum Renov..........40½ 51½

MC Paint & Body............39 53

Conrad Industries...........38½ 53½

Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 244, 245, 233 games, (722) series; Hunter Boudreaux 221, 263, 218, (702); Thad Torres 256, 207, 235, (698); David Boudreaux 225, 200, 245; Rick Sartwell 202, 232, 233; Seth Hebert 211, 213, 232; Wally Arcemont 227, 218; Bruce Rentrop 203, 232; Mark Hebert 214, 221; Jon Reynaud 211, 225; Tamara Aucoin 211, 208; Dustin Fuselier 209, 211; Anthony Falgout Jr. 260; Gerald Colwart 258; Jonathan Spinella 258; Lawrence Simo-neaux 243; David Darsey 217; Mark Corbin 213; Larry Deslatte Jr. 211; Alberto Bochas 210; Murray Hebert 204; Jeremy Dykes 203; Mike Kapp 202; Sterling Roy 202; Collin Deslatte 202; and Gretchen Corbin 201.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 20 (March 4)

......................................W L

Intl. Alignment .............52½ 27½

Satchel of Richards ....50½ 29½

Fishing for Strikes........44½ 35½

Deep ............................41 39

Johnny’s Wrecker..........40 40

SNAFU..........................40 40

Naughty-But-Nice ........40 40

Bach’s .........................39 41

Jerry’s Kids..................34½ 45½

Hensgens Bros ...........33 47

Boss............................33 47

Moe’s Poboys.............32 48

Weekly high scores: (male) Rick Sartwell 278, 278, 223 games, (779) series; Kenny Keton 229, 217, 280, (726); Thad Torres 234, 203, 221; Devin Hidalgo 209, 234, 205; Chris Thibodaux 224, 209, 203; Anthony Falgout Jr. 230, 238; Chris Mayon 225, 216; Harold Thourot 208, 236; Kelvin Smith 205, 209; David Laubach Jr. 243; Adam Amador 237; Brett Keton 233; Mark Hebert 226; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 224; Mark Corbin 220; Murray Hebert 214; Marcus Jones 214; Gerald Wiese Jr. 212; and Patrick Thibodeaux 211; and (women) MacKenzie Amador 214, 204, 210, (628); Angela Fields 223, (600); Alyssa Rich 228; Pam Hensgens 221; Vickie Hebert 215; and Sandy Amador 212.