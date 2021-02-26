Bowling scores
PETROLEUM LEAGUE
Week 21 (Feb. 17)
.....................................W L
Satchel of Richards .....58½ 25½
Johnny’s Wrecker .........54 30
A & M Dockside............47 37
MISTRAS.....................42½ 41½
That’s How we Roll.......41 43
Roy’s Trucking .............40 44
Coastwide Elect............39 45
Chabill’s ......................38 46
Antebellum Renov........37½ 46½
MC Paint & Body...........36 48
Conrad ......................35½ 48½
Allen’s TV Cable..........34 50
Individual high scores: Seth Hebert 247, 279, 219 games, (745) series; Rick Sartwell 219, 245, 264, (728); Anthony Falgout Jr. 212, 205, 278; Eric Morrison 203, 239, 236; Gerald Colwart 268, 202; Kenny Keton 220, 258; Patrick Thibodeaux 224, 235; Wally Arcemont 220, 255; Murray Hebert 222, 201; Jonathan Spinella 228, 201; David Boudreaux 221, 219; Gerard Labit 268, 202; Jon Reynaud 201, 233; Jeremy Dykes 234; Tamara Aucoin 230; Joshua Thomas 230; Hunter Boudreaux 227; Mark Kleimann 223; Jason Pye 212; Mark Corbin 206; Lisa Powell 204; Mike Kapp 203; Lawrence Simoneaux 203; Dena Thibodeaux 202; and Alberto Bochas 200.
GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE
Week 18 (Feb. 18)
..................................W L
Intl. Alignment...........47½ 24½
Satchel of Richards.....46½ 25½
Fishing for Strikes........43½ 28½
Deep .........................37 35
Johnny’s Wrecker .....36 36
Bach’s.......................35 37
Boss.........................33 39
SNAFU.....................33 39
Naughty But Nice ....33 39
Jerry’s Kids ............30½ 41½
Moe’s Poboys ..........30 42
Hensgens Bros.........27 45
Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout Jr. 237, 217, 242; Jerry Pillaro 205, 202, 201; Chris Mayon 266, 213; Kenny Keton 225, 258; Kelvin Smith 212, 239; Brett Keton 203, 225; Jeremy Dykes 223, 203; Johnny Lirette 207, 207; Devin Hidalgo 207, 200; Mark Corbin 251; Gerard Labit 216; and James Naverre 210; and (women) Lisa Powell 203, 211, (604); MacKenzie Amador 207, 224; Pam Hensgens 236; Liberty Falgout 219; and Gretchen Corbin 204.