Bowling scores

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 12 – Dec. 16

..................................W L

Satchel of Richards...33 15

Johnny’s Wrecker......32 16

A&M Dockside..........28 20

MISTRAS.................27 21

Antebellum Renov....2½ 22½

That’s How We Roll..24 24

MC Paint & Body......23 25

Coastwide Elect.......22 26

Conrad....................21½ 26½

Chabill’s...................18 30

Roy’s Trucking.........17 31

Allen’s TV Cable......16 32

Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 228, 235, 300 games, (763) series; Hunter Boudreaux 278, 226, 201, (705); Larry Deslatte III 209, 222, 221; Anthony Falgout Jr. 220, 267; Dustin Fuselier 218, 211; Joshua Thomas 246; Lawrence Simoneaux 237; Kenny Keton 226; Bobby Rotolo 223; Gretchen Corbin 218; Mark Hebert 212; Patrick Thibodeaux 212; Mike Batson 210; and Marcus Jones 203.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 11 – Dec. 17

.................................. W L

Satchel of Richards....30½ 13½

Fishing for Strikes.....27½ 16½

Deep........................24 20

Int’l Alignment..........24 20

Naughty But Nice.....23 21

Boss........................21½ 22½

Hensgens Bros......20 24

Bach’s...................19½ 24½

SNAFU..................19 25

Johnny’s Wrecker...18 26

Jerry’s Kids............17 27

Moe’s Poboys.......16 28

Weekly high scores: (male) Kenny Keton 255, 228, 268 games, (751) series; Rick Sartwell 243, 262, 245, (750); Anthony Falgout Jr. 219, 230, 236; Hunter Boudreaux 246, 220; Marcus Jones 210, 207; Chris Mayon 231; Adam Amador 228; Kelvin Smith 223; Patrick Thibodeaux 223; David Boudreaux 223; Gerard Labit 211; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 207; Devin Hidalgo 202; and Kelvin Naverre 202; and (women) Pam Hensgens 212 and Lisa Powell 209.