Bowling scores

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 9 – Dec. 3

.................................W L

Fishing for Strikes.....26 10

Satchel of Richards...25 11

Int’l Alignment...........23 13

Hensgens Bros.........19 17

Johnny’s Wrecker.....18 18

SNAFU.......................18 18

Naughty But Nice........17 19

Deep............................16 20

Boss..........................15½ 20½

Bach’s......................15½ 20½

Jerry’s Kids.................13 23

Moe’s Poboys.............10 26

Weekly high scores: (male) Kenny Keton 290, 257, 235 games and (782) series; Anthony Falgout Jr. 251, 266, 245, (762); Chris Mayon 202, 202, 234; Adam Amador 266, 212; Gerard Labit 258, 245; Jerry Pillaro 224, 215; Johnny Lirette 244; Murray Hebert 232; Sean Torgrimson Jr. 220; Rick Sartwell 216; Mark Hebert 213; Kelvin Smith 212; and Gerald Wiese Sr. 205; and (women) MacKenzie Amador 224 and Lisa Powell 200.

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 10 – Dec. 2

.................................W L

Satchel of Richards..30 10

MISTRAS................24 16

Johnny’s Wrecker....24 16

A & M Dockside.... ...23 17

MC Paint & Body......20 20

That’s How we Roll....20 20

Antebellum Renov....18½ 20½

Chabill’s,,,,...............17 23

Coastwide Electric....17 23

Roy’s Trucking.........16 24

Conrad Industries...14½ 25½

Allen’s TV Cable....14 26

Individual high scores: Gerard Labit 248, 264, 257 games and (769) series; Kenny Keton 242, 278, 223, (743); Anthony Falgout Jr. 267, 212, 262, (741); Hunter Boudreaux 246, 258, 229, (733); Lawrence Simoneaux 245, 231, 226, (702); Seth Hebert 223, 236, 224; Tamara Aucoin 213, 236, 224; Jon Reynaud 201, 200, 234; Gerald Colwart 258, 234; Thad Torres 260, 223; Jerry Pillaro 228, 227; Lisa Powell 212, 234; Eric Morrison 215, 224; Dustin Fuselier 204, 237; Bobby Rotolo 215, 233; Larry Deslatte III 213, 215; Collin Deslatte 236; David Boudreaux 234; Mark Corbin 229; Tyronne Hasley 224; MacKenzie Amador 220; Benny Lampo 209; Murray Hebert 205; Gretchen Corbin 203 and Johnny Lirette 202.