BHPA members compete in state singles championships

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Louisiana State Singles Horseshoe Pitching Championships at Moose Lodge in Shreveport Sept. 28-29.
Class A Men
First place, Ricky Richard (state tournament champion), Church Point, 5 wins-0 losses, 40.00 ringer percentage; second place, Mike Ricardo, Shreveport, 3-2, 36.50; and third place, Glenn Caillouet, Raceland, 2-3, 26.00.
Class B Men
First, Hilton Rhodes, Bayou Vista, 4-1, 11.50; second, Roosevelt Morse, Shreveport, 3-2, 10.00; and third, Whit McMullen, Monroe, 3-2, 9.00.
Class C Men
First, Robert Mayes, Shreveport, 5-1, 11.25; second, Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 4-2, 4.58; and third, Clay Weaver, Lacassine, 4-2, 12.92.
Class A Women
First, Mary Begnaud (state tournament champion), Lacassine, 5-1, 45.42; second, Marie Stump, Shreveport, 4-2, 47.50; and third, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 4-2, 44.58.
Class B Women
First, Rhonda Smith, Lake Charles, 6-0, 35.00; second, Jennifer Breedlove, Shreveport, 4-2, 6.00; and third, Belinda McClain, Shreveport, 3-3, 20.50.
Class A Elders
First, Tim Gilmore (state tournament champion), Bayou Vista, 5-0, 51.00; second, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 40.50; and third, Jack Caudle, Shreveport, 3-2, 39.50.
Class B Elders
First, Junior Jones, Shreveport, 3-1, 11.88; second, C.J. Bertrand, Lake Charles, 2-2, 15.00; and third, Doug McDaniel, Shreveport, 1-3, 5.00.