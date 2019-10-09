Article Image Alt Text

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Louisiana State Singles Horseshoe Pitching Championships at Moose Lodge in Shreveport Sept. 28-29. Class A Men's winners were Ricky Richard of Church Point, who was the state tournament champion; Mike Ricardo of Shreveport, second place; and Glenn Caillouet of Raceland, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Article Image Alt Text

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Louisiana State Singles Horseshoe Pitching Championships at Moose Lodge in Shreveport Sept. 28-29. Class B Men's winners were Hilton Rhodes of Bayou Vista, first place; and Roosevelt Morse of Shreveport, second place. Not pictured is Whit McMullen of Monroe, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Article Image Alt Text

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Louisiana State Singles Horseshoe Pitching Championships at Moose Lodge in Shreveport Sept. 28-29. Class A Elders winners were Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista (state tournament champion), first place; Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place; and Jack Caudle of Shreveport, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA members compete in state singles championships

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 10:00am

Louisiana State Singles Horseshoe Pitching Championships
Moose Lodge
Shreveport
Sept. 28-29
Class A Men
First place, Ricky Richard (state tournament champion), Church Point, 5 wins-0 losses, 40.00 ringer percentage; second place, Mike Ricardo, Shreveport, 3-2, 36.50; and third place, Glenn Caillouet, Raceland, 2-3, 26.00.
Class B Men
First, Hilton Rhodes, Bayou Vista, 4-1, 11.50; second, Roosevelt Morse, Shreveport, 3-2, 10.00; and third, Whit McMullen, Monroe, 3-2, 9.00.
Class C Men
First, Robert Mayes, Shreveport, 5-1, 11.25; second, Joe Primeaux, Broussard, 4-2, 4.58; and third, Clay Weaver, Lacassine, 4-2, 12.92.
Class A Women
First, Mary Begnaud (state tournament champion), Lacassine, 5-1, 45.42; second, Marie Stump, Shreveport, 4-2, 47.50; and third, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 4-2, 44.58.
Class B Women
First, Rhonda Smith, Lake Charles, 6-0, 35.00; second, Jennifer Breedlove, Shreveport, 4-2, 6.00; and third, Belinda McClain, Shreveport, 3-3, 20.50.
Class A Elders
First, Tim Gilmore (state tournament champion), Bayou Vista, 5-0, 51.00; second, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 40.50; and third, Jack Caudle, Shreveport, 3-2, 39.50.
Class B Elders
First, Junior Jones, Shreveport, 3-1, 11.88; second, C.J. Bertrand, Lake Charles, 2-2, 15.00; and third, Doug McDaniel, Shreveport, 1-3, 5.00.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019