BHPA members compete in Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships

Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships

John Blank Sportsman Park Welsh

June 24

Class A Men

First place (men’s state and tournament champions), Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista and Gerald Prados, Centerville, 7 wins-0 losses, 51.9 ringer percentage; second place, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista and Al Dodson, Morgan City, 6-1, 43.3; and third place, Jack Caudle and Mike Ricardo, both of Shreveport, 5-2, 43.9.

Class B Men

First, Larry Pertuit, Marrero and Mack Thibodeaux, Lacassine, 6-1, 30.0; second, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City and Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, 5-2, 26.7; and third, Glenn Caillouet and Jimmy Caillouet, both of Raceland, 5-2, 24.4.

Class C Men

First, Steve Rotach, Minden and J.R. Morse, Shreveport, 6-1, 14.7; s e c o n d , D a n n y Navarre, Caryliss and Joe Primeaux, New Iberia, 5-2, 10.3; and third, Ron Smith and Greg Smith, both of Lake Charles, 5-2, 12.3.

Class A Women

First (women’s state and tournament champions), Wanda Lantz, Marrero and Bobbie Richard, Church Point, 6-1, 34.7; second, Edie Corso, Destrehan and Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 4-2, 34.7; and third, Marie Stump, Shreveport and Angela Percle, Morgan City, 4-2, 23.7.

Class B Women

First, Mary Begnaud, Lake Charles and G a y l i n H a b e t z , Sulphur, 4-1, 27.5; second, Nancy Woods and Tina Stanley, both of Monroe, 3½-1½, 27.9; and third, Belinda McClain and Rene’ White, both of Shreveport, 3-2, 25.0.