BHPA hosts St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tourney Fundraiser

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser April 6 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were Wanda Lantz of Marrero, first place and tournament champ; Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, second place; and Burnie Williams of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners at the St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser April 6 were A.J. Duplantier, of New Orleans, first; Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, second place; and Linda Dodson of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class C winners at St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were Tim Hayles of Berwick, first; Clay Canty of Morgan City, second; and Mike Fonseca of Harahan, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)