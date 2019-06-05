The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser April 6 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were Wanda Lantz of Marrero, first place and tournament champ; Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, second place; and Burnie Williams of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class B winners at the St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser April 6 were A.J. Duplantier, of New Orleans, first; Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, second place; and Linda Dodson of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class C winners at St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were Tim Hayles of Berwick, first; Clay Canty of Morgan City, second; and Mike Fonseca of Harahan, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class D winners at St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were Clay Weaver of Lacassine, first, and Travis Pousson of Lacassine, second. Not pictured is Mark Ordogne of Berwick, who placed third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA hosts St. Jude's Spring Horseshoe Tourney Fundraiser

Wed, 06/05/2019 - 6:00pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019