(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA hosts Singles for Dollars Tournament

Thu, 11/29/2018 - 8:56pm

The Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament was held at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Nov. 17. Winners were, from left, Mary Begnaud of Lake Charles and Mark Ordogne of Berwick, first place with a 5-2 record and a 22.9 ringer percentage; Al Dodson of Morgan City and Larry Pertuit of Marrero, second place with a 4.5-2.5 record and a 32.6 ringer percentage; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and
A.J. Duplantier of New Orleans with a 4-3 record and a 45.3 ringer percentage.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018