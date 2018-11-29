BHPA hosts Singles for Dollars Tournament

The Singles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament was held at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Nov. 17. Winners were, from left, Mary Begnaud of Lake Charles and Mark Ordogne of Berwick, first place with a 5-2 record and a 22.9 ringer percentage; Al Dodson of Morgan City and Larry Pertuit of Marrero, second place with a 4.5-2.5 record and a 32.6 ringer percentage; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and

A.J. Duplantier of New Orleans with a 4-3 record and a 45.3 ringer percentage.