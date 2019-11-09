Article Image Alt Text

Singles City Championship winners were Al Dodson, first; Tim Gilmore, second; Clay Canty, third; and Travis Bourdier, fourth. Dodson also was crowned tournament and City Singles Champion. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Article Image Alt Text

Doubles City Championship winners were Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Jimmy Percle of Morgan City, first; Clyde Landry of Pierre Part and Karl Vaughn of Bayou L'Ourse, second; and Clay Canty of Morgan City and Julius Lovell of Bayou L'Ourse, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association).

BHPA holds Singles City and Doubles championships

Sat, 11/09/2019 - 4:03pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019