BHPA holds Singles City and Doubles championships

Singles City Championship winners were Al Dodson, first; Tim Gilmore, second; Clay Canty, third; and Travis Bourdier, fourth. Dodson also was crowned tournament and City Singles Champion. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Doubles City Championship winners were Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Jimmy Percle of Morgan City, first; Clyde Landry of Pierre Part and Karl Vaughn of Bayou L'Ourse, second; and Clay Canty of Morgan City and Julius Lovell of Bayou L'Ourse, third. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association).