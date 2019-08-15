BHPA holds its St. Jude Fall Horseshoe Tourney Fundraiser

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its annual St. Jude Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Saturday.

Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, who won the Class A crown, was named tournament champion.

Gilmore finished with a 5-0 mark and a 65.5 ringer percentage.

Wanda Lantz of Marrero was second in Class A, while Charles Savoy of Jennings was third. Lantz finished with a 2.5-1.5 record and a 48.5 ringer percentage, while Savoy was 2-3 with a 38.5 ringer percentage.

In Class B, Randy Giroir of Berwick was first with a 4-1 record and a 26.5 ringer percentage.

Mary Begnaud of Lacassine was second and Dwain Arceneaux of Thibodaux was third. Begnaud finished with a 3-2 record and a 45.5 ringer percentage, while Arceneaux was 3-2 with a 26.5 ringer percentage.

In Class C, Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista was first with a 4-1 record and a 14.0 ringer percentage.

Eddie Guidry of Port Allen was second and Karl Vaughn of Bayou L’Ourse was third. Guidry had a 3-2 record and a 30.5 ringer percentage, while Vaughn was 3-2 with a 19.0 ringer percentage.

In Class D, Joe Primeaux of Broussard was first with a 4-1 record and a 9.5 ringer percentage.

Ryan Fryou of Berwick was second and Mike Fonseca of River Ridge was third. Fryou finished with a 3-2 record and a 17.5 ringer percentage, while Fonseca was 3-2 with a 13.0 ringer percentage.