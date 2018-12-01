BHPA holds championships

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

City Singles Championship

Kemper Williams Park

Oct. 27

Class A

First place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 8 wins-1 loss, 60.3 ringer percentage; second place, Gerald Prados, Centerville, 4-1, 53.1; and third place, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 40.0.

Class B

First, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 7-3, 49.7; second, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City, 3-2, 31.2; and third, Dwain Arceneaux, Thibodaux, 3-2, 30.6.

Class C

First, Calvin Johnson, Bayou Vista, 6-3, 18.1; second, Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, 4-1, 32.5; and third, Chris Rogers, Morgan City, 3-2, 12.0.

After regulation, winner of each class met in a round robin to determine city champion. After the round robin they were again tied. Another round robin was in play. Results were: first, Gilmore (tournament and city champion), 3-1; second, Williams, 2-2; and third, Johnson, 1-3.

City Doubles Championship

Kemper Williams Park

Oct. 28

Class A

First, Al Dodson and Linda Dodson, both of Morgan City, 5 wins-1 loss, 37.4 ringer percentage; second, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista, and Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 3-2, 41.7; and third, Angela Percle and Jimmy Percle, both of Morgan City, 3-2, 26.7.

Class B

First, Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, and Mark Ordogne, Berwick, 4-2, 22.0; second, Glenn Caillouet and Jimmy Caillouet, both of Raceland, 3½-1½, 26.7; and third, Chris Rogers, Morgan City, and Calvin Johnson, Bayou Vista, 3½-1½, 16.3

After regulation, winner of each class met in a 60-shoe playoff to determine city doubles champions. Results were: first, A. Dodson and L. Dodson (tournament and city doubles champions), 1-0; and second, Landry and Ordogne, 0-1.