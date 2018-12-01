BHPA holds championships

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held its City Doubles Championship at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Oct. 28. City Doubles Champions were, from left, Al Dodson and Linda Dodson, first; and Clyde Landry and Mark Ordogne, second. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Class A City Doubles Championship winners were, from left, Al Dodson and Linda Dodson, both of Morgan City; Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista and Burnie Williams of Morgan City, second; and Angela Percle and Jimmy Percle, both of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners in the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's City Doubles Championship were, from left, Clyde Landry of Pierre Part and Mark Ordogne of Berwick, first; Glenn Caillouet and Jimmy Caillouet, both of Raceland, second; and Chris Rogers of Morgan City and Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The top three finishers in the City Championships were, from left, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, city and tournament champion; Burnie Williams of Morgan City, second; and Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Class A City Singles Championships were held Oct. 27 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. From left are Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, first place; Gerald Prados of Centerville, second place; and Al Dodson of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's Class A City Singles Championships were, from left, Burnie Williams of Morgan City, first; Jimmy Percle of Morgan City, second; and Dwain Arceneaux of Thibodaux, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Class C City Singles Championships winners were, from left, Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, first; Clyde Landry of Pierre Part, second; and Chris Rogers of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
BHPA holds championships
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association
City Singles Championship
Kemper Williams Park
Oct. 27
Class A
First place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 8 wins-1 loss, 60.3 ringer percentage; second place, Gerald Prados, Centerville, 4-1, 53.1; and third place, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 3-2, 40.0.
Class B
First, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 7-3, 49.7; second, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City, 3-2, 31.2; and third, Dwain Arceneaux, Thibodaux, 3-2, 30.6.
Class C
First, Calvin Johnson, Bayou Vista, 6-3, 18.1; second, Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, 4-1, 32.5; and third, Chris Rogers, Morgan City, 3-2, 12.0.
After regulation, winner of each class met in a round robin to determine city champion. After the round robin they were again tied. Another round robin was in play. Results were: first, Gilmore (tournament and city champion), 3-1; second, Williams, 2-2; and third, Johnson, 1-3.
City Doubles Championship
Kemper Williams Park
Oct. 28
Class A
First, Al Dodson and Linda Dodson, both of Morgan City, 5 wins-1 loss, 37.4 ringer percentage; second, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista, and Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 3-2, 41.7; and third, Angela Percle and Jimmy Percle, both of Morgan City, 3-2, 26.7.
Class B
First, Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, and Mark Ordogne, Berwick, 4-2, 22.0; second, Glenn Caillouet and Jimmy Caillouet, both of Raceland, 3½-1½, 26.7; and third, Chris Rogers, Morgan City, and Calvin Johnson, Bayou Vista, 3½-1½, 16.3
After regulation, winner of each class met in a 60-shoe playoff to determine city doubles champions. Results were: first, A. Dodson and L. Dodson (tournament and city doubles champions), 1-0; and second, Landry and Ordogne, 0-1.