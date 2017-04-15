Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Harahan Spring Horseshoe Classic in Waggaman April 1. Burnie Williams of Morgan City placed third in Class A with a 2-3 mark and a ringer percentage of 42.5. From left are Bill Seither of Buras, first; Edie Corso of Destrehan, second; and Williams. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
BHPA competes in Harahan tourney
Harahan Spring Horseshoe Classic
Waggaman
April 1
Class A
First place, Bill Seither, Buras, 5 wins-0 losses, 55.0 ringer percentage; second place, Edie Corso, Destrehan, 3-2, 41.0; third place, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 2-3, 42.5.
Class B
First, Mary Chrismer, Harahan, 4-1, 38.5; second, Glenn Caillouet, Raceland, 3-2, 23.5; third, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3-2, 42.5.
Class C
First, Gil Gerard, Harahan, 5-0, 40.6; second, Gary Verheide, Harahan, 4-1, 16.3; third, Greg Comeaux, Centerville, 3-2, 15.0.