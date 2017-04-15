BHPA competes in Harahan tourney

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members competed in the Harahan Spring Horseshoe Classic in Waggaman April 1. Glenn Caillouet of Raceland placed second in Class B with a 3-2 mark and a ringer percentage of 23.5. From left are Mary Chrismer of Harahan, first; Caillouet of Raceland, second; and Wanda Lantz of Marrero, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)