BHPA competes at Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament

Class B winners at the Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Neal Whitney of Harahan, first; and Glenn Caillouet of Raceland, third. Whitney finished 4-1 with a 43.5 ringer percentage, while Caillouet, a Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association member, finished with a 3-2 mark and a 27.0 ringer percentage. Not pictured is Gil Gerard of Harahan, who finished second with a 4-1 mark and a 37.0 ringer percentage. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)