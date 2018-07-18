Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association competitors participated in the Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament at Waggaman Playground June 23. Class A winners were Pat Pertuit of Marrero, first; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second. Pertuit finished 6-1 with a 47.0 ringer percentage, while Gilmore was 5-2 with a 58.7 ringer percentage. Not pictured is third-place winner Bill Seither of Buras, who finished 5-2 with a 37.9 ringer percentage. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners at the Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament were, from left, Neal Whitney of Harahan, first; and Glenn Caillouet of Raceland, third. Whitney finished 4-1 with a 43.5 ringer percentage, while Caillouet, a Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association member, finished with a 3-2 mark and a 27.0 ringer percentage. Not pictured is Gil Gerard of Harahan, who finished second with a 4-1 mark and a 37.0 ringer percentage. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
BHPA competes at Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members participated in the Harahan MDA Horseshoe Tournament in June.