Berwick cross country earns top 4 finish at state

Berwick High School had a top-four finish among its boys’ cross country team at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Meet’s 3A competition at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches Nov. 17.

Senior Darby Frickey led the Berwick squad with a fourth-place finish with a time of 15:57.9.

As a team, Berwick finished No. 11 with 329 points.

Other Berwick competitors were as follows: senior Milton Barrilleaux, No. 43 with a time of 18:48.3; junior Zachary Campbell, No. 80, 20:44.2; senior Gildon Jackson, No. 103, 22:05.3; and junior James Decondris, No. 126, 24:55.4.

E.D. White won the event with 53 points.

Ivan Appleton of St. Louis won the individual title with a time of 15:27.9.