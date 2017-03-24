Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball league champs

T&D Towing Wolf Pack finished the year 6-0 in the Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball League to win the league championship for ages 4-6. Team members include, kneeling from left, Adalynn Boudreaux, Jariel Gonzalez, Natalee Chauvin and Ava Landry. On the middle row are Bowen Newton, Kaleb Malveaux, Lynkon Kitchen, Landon Linn and Grayson Montgomery. On the back row are coaches Ashley Boudreaux. Jennifer Landry and Josh Montgomery. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)