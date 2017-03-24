T&D Towing Wolf Pack finished the year 6-0 in the Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball League to win the league championship for ages 4-6. Team members include, kneeling from left, Adalynn Boudreaux, Jariel Gonzalez, Natalee Chauvin and Ava Landry. On the middle row are Bowen Newton, Kaleb Malveaux, Lynkon Kitchen, Landon Linn and Grayson Montgomery. On the back row are coaches Ashley Boudreaux. Jennifer Landry and Josh Montgomery. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
The Sampey Savages won the Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball League 7-9-year-old league championship. Team members include, kneeling from left, Brayden Clevenger, Mackayla Miller, Evan Stansberry, Maddox Carline and Naves Chautin. On the middle row are Parker Jennings, Caleb Jennings, Jude Tarver and Maddox Sampey. On the back row are coaches Robert Sampey and Ryan Jennings. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
The Skippers Cavs won the 10-13-yearold Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball League championship this season. Team members include, kneeling, Daniel Aucoin, Jayden Jett, Angelle Mabe and Andrew Voisin. On the middle row are Jayden Milton, Alex Haven, Ethan Blanchard, Gage Toups and Maylan Seymour. On the back row are coaches Jason Haven and Clarence Toups. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
Berwick-Bayou Vista Basketball league champs
